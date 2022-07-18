Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

