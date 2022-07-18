Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after purchasing an additional 955,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 619,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 212,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 in the last quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

