Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

