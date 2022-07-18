LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 576.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $178.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.98.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

