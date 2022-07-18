M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 62.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.20 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

