Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 693,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 853,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

