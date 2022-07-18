McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $10.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

