MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $689.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.94 and a 200 day moving average of $958.48. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

