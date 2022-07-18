Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $236,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

