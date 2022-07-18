Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.