National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 47,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

