New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Belden by 991.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $56,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

