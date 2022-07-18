NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:NRG opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

