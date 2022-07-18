Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Omnicell by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $109.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Omnicell Profile



Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

