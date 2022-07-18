Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 273.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

