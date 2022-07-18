Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 389,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

