Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after buying an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,142,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DTE opened at $125.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.