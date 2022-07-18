Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 288.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,721.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

