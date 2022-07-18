Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VMware by 11,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $110.62 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

