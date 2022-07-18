Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,627 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,604,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,663,000 after buying an additional 2,222,679 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,625,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

KOMP opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

