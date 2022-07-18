Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $293.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $373.07.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.