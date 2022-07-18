Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.87 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

