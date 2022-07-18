Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $156.70 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.