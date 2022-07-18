Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $476.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.39. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

