Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $217.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.54. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

