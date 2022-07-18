Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

