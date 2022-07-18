Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

