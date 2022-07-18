Parallel Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

