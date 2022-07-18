Parallel Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.66%.
Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).
