Parallel Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 7.3 %

BK opened at $43.41 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

