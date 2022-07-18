Parallel Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,673,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.76.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $255.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

