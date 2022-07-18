Parallel Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $118.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

