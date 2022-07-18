Parallel Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.66 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

