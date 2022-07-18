Parallel Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $115.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.