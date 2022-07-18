Parallel Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,147,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after buying an additional 345,488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of Vale by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,413,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 930,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $12.65 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.