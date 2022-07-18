Parallel Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.95.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $326.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

