Parallel Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

