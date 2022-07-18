Parallel Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $26.12.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.