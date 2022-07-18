Parallel Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $239.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

