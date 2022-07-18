Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $292.41 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average of $319.07.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

