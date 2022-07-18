Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000.
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
IEO stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.
About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).
