Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $410,000 in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $14.16 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.