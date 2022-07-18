Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 24.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 42.9% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $116.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.