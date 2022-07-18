Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $170,899,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $176.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

