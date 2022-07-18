Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.70 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

