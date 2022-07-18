Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Identiv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Identiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Activity at Identiv

Identiv Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $853,331.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,455,607 shares in the company, valued at $30,965,204.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 180,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,618. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 1.68. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.