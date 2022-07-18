Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 214.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $212.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.42. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.82 and a twelve month high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

