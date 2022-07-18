Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $64.26 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

