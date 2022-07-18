Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,126,000 after buying an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after buying an additional 512,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,182,000 after buying an additional 153,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,849,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.