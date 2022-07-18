Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in United Microelectronics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.70 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

