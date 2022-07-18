Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

EA stock opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

